America’s Crisis: Military Moves and Global Power Struggles | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 18

America’s Crisis: Military Moves and Global Power Struggles" features host Scott McKay from Patriot StreetFighter and guest SG Anon as they dive deep into the current challenges facing the United States.





Together, they explore the nation's shifting military strategies, economic turmoil, and how these factors are reshaping America’s global influence. The show provides a unique blend of insider perspectives and geopolitical analysis to unpack the complex dynamics at play.









- Economic instability in the U.S. and its global impact





- Analysis of recent U.S. military actions and strategic shifts





- SG Anon’s insights on America's position in the global power structure





- Challenges posed by rising international powers





- Domestic unrest and its influence on U.S. foreign policy decisions.





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/





Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV





Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com





Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc