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Lies and Crimes Passed The Patriot Act Part 14 of Many
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53 views • July 17, 2020
American Anthrax Documentary by Robbie Martin, brother of Abby Martin from Empire Files. Sure wish we had more reporters like these people today. You now know the purpose of mass surveillance don't you?
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