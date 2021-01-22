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Calling out left-wing attacks because Democrats won't | Joy Villa
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160 views • January 22, 2021
Recording artist Joy Villa joins Newsmax TV's Chris Salcedo to discuss the recent tense demonstrations seen in Portland and Seattle, even after the certification of Biden's win and the swearing-in of the new president, while there is a perceived bias in calling out different kinds of riots. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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