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'Democracy' In Peril
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91 views • February 02, 2022
Regressivism
* A lot of libs are barking about democracy.
* What do leftist leaders care about?
* Dem priorities: equity, trans politics, mandates etc.
* ‘Progressive’ policies actually destroy communities.
* Dems turn away from the chaos they create.
* Modern ‘progressivism’ distilled to 18 words: you wreck stuff and then you ignore it; this allows you to wreck more stuff without feeling guilty.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6294876053001
* A lot of libs are barking about democracy.
* What do leftist leaders care about?
* Dem priorities: equity, trans politics, mandates etc.
* ‘Progressive’ policies actually destroy communities.
* Dems turn away from the chaos they create.
* Modern ‘progressivism’ distilled to 18 words: you wreck stuff and then you ignore it; this allows you to wreck more stuff without feeling guilty.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6294876053001
Keywords
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