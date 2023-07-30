Create New Account
†π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Αντιστεκόμαστε στους αφηνιασμένους Οικουμενιστές & Νεοεποχίτες [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2017]
etangelo
Published 17 hours ago

«Η νέα Εκκλησιολογία της Ψευδοσυνόδου της Κρήτης» Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε κατά την περίοδο της δίωξης του μακαριστού π. Νικολάου Μανώλη από την ενορία του για θέματα πίστεως, ως γνωστόν ο π. Νικόλαος έδωσε μεγάλες μάχες εναντίον της παναίρεσης του Οικουμενισμού που έχει αλώσει τα υψηλά κλιμάκια της εκκλησιαστικής ηγεσίας.

Keywords
godchristreligiongreeceorthodoxy

