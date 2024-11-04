BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alexandra 360: We Will Never Be a Socialist Nation W/ Phillip Hamilton
Alexandra Levine Live
Alexandra Levine Live
6 months ago

Join us on Alexander 360, where we delve deep into the intricate world of American politics, history, and advocacy. Our special guest, Philip Hamilton, brings a unique perspective as a descendant of George Mason IV, the esteemed author of the Virginia Declaration of Rights. With a distinguished background as a former Republican candidate for the Virginia State Senate and the owner of a thriving legal services business, Philip is no stranger to the complexities of both law and governance.

Philip is also the visionary behind The Hamilton Press, a political blog that offers insightful commentary on the current political landscape, and Hamilton Historical Records, where he chronicles the rich history of American landmarks, museums, and battlefields. As a dedicated resident of Charlottesville, Virginia, Philip has been a relentless advocate for addressing critical issues that impact both the state and the nation.

Tune in to Alexander 360 as we explore Philip Hamilton's journey, his tireless work in political advocacy, and his passion for preserving and sharing America's historical legacy.

Follow Alexandra on X - @AlexandraLevi20

Follow Alexandra on Facebook - @alexandra.levine.5205

Sponsored By - Smokin Gun Coffee

https://smokinguncoffee.com/products/alexandra-360-coffee-club-free-shipping

libertythe patriots prayer networkalexandra levinephillip hamilton
