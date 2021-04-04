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Close Protection Training Europe - Basic Firearms Training
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70 views • April 04, 2021
Orlando "Andy" Wilson – Risks Inc.
Investigator & Writer etc.
OW Web: www.tohff.com
Risks Inc. Web: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
Close Protection Training Europe - Basic Firearms Training
Tactical Training Dates: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/tactical-firearms-training
Online Security Management Courses : https://www.risks-incorporated.com/online-security-courses
Books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Orlando-Wilson/e/B008ED1VRQ
Risks Inc. was formed in 2003 and provides counter terrorism, kidnap ransom services, corporate investigation, tactical firearms training, close protection, bodyguard training and services in US, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Our management, instructors and operators have many years’ diverse experience in the international defense, intelligence, and security industries. We provide innovative close protection, tactical and security management training for civilian, NGO and Government clients. Our wealth of operational experience enables us to provide unparalleled VIP security and travel services, that ensures our clients protection with a five-star standard of service. Risks Inc.’s goal is to provide our clients with finest corporate intelligence, tactical training, close protection and security services, while installing in them the confidence, positive mindset foresight and skills to live secure and productive lives.
We have training locations in Miami, Florida in the US, Greece and Serbia in Europe and in Iraqi Kurdistan. Our personal are available to travel and have experience of providing tactical training, security and intelligence services throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa and MENA.
"Stay low and keep moving"
Athens, Cannes, Caracas, Belgrade, London, Mexico City, Miami, Sulaymaniyah, Victoria
Investigator & Writer etc.
OW Web: www.tohff.com
Risks Inc. Web: www.risks-incorporated.com
Instagram: @risksinc
Close Protection Training Europe - Basic Firearms Training
Tactical Training Dates: https://www.risks-incorporated.com/tactical-firearms-training
Online Security Management Courses : https://www.risks-incorporated.com/online-security-courses
Books on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Orlando-Wilson/e/B008ED1VRQ
Risks Inc. was formed in 2003 and provides counter terrorism, kidnap ransom services, corporate investigation, tactical firearms training, close protection, bodyguard training and services in US, Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Our management, instructors and operators have many years’ diverse experience in the international defense, intelligence, and security industries. We provide innovative close protection, tactical and security management training for civilian, NGO and Government clients. Our wealth of operational experience enables us to provide unparalleled VIP security and travel services, that ensures our clients protection with a five-star standard of service. Risks Inc.’s goal is to provide our clients with finest corporate intelligence, tactical training, close protection and security services, while installing in them the confidence, positive mindset foresight and skills to live secure and productive lives.
We have training locations in Miami, Florida in the US, Greece and Serbia in Europe and in Iraqi Kurdistan. Our personal are available to travel and have experience of providing tactical training, security and intelligence services throughout Latin America, Europe, Africa and MENA.
"Stay low and keep moving"
Athens, Cannes, Caracas, Belgrade, London, Mexico City, Miami, Sulaymaniyah, Victoria
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