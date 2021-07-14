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Trump criticizes President Biden's 'disgraceful' Afghanistan pullout
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70 views • July 14, 2021
President Biden has announces August 31st as the official date to remove troops from Afghanistan, former President Trump slams Biden for the 'sloppy' withdrawal and more - via Newsmax's 'Wake Up America'
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