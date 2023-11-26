Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Oct7th Attack Father Takes 7 Bullet Hits Runs Kilometer & Still Survives Minute by minute Victor went to rescue his daughter
channel image
alltheworldsastage
890 Subscribers
54 views
Published Yesterday

Oct7th Attack Father Takes 7 Bullet Hits Runs Kilometer & Still Survives Minute by minute Victor went to rescue his daughterכאן | חדשות - תאגיד השידור הישראליhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6l1R4NzxrRA


Minute by minute: Victor went out to rescue his daughter, shot by terrorists - and saved his family

Keywords
palestineforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket