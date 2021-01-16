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Angela Merkel IS Hitlers daughter. Top facial recognition experts agree.
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385 views • January 16, 2021
The nose, the jaw line, the eyes, the chin. tell the story. Angela Merkel IS Hitlers daughter 100%. She still even wears the same haircut.
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