ARE YOU A WATCHMAN OR HYPOCRITE?

IN THES EEND TIMES OF OURS IT SEEMS EVERYONE IS LYING! THE SHEER INSANITY I OFF THE CHARTS NOW. NEIGHBOR IS TURNING AGAINST NEIGHBOR. THE WORLD IS MORE EVIL NOW THAN IN ANY OTHER TIME IN HISTORY. WE MUST BE VERY CAUTIOUS WHO WE BEFRIEND NOW. EVEN IN THE CHURCHES PEOPLE CAN'T BE TRUSTED ANYMORE. WHEN WE DRAW OUR LAST BREATHS ALL OF US WILLBE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR ALL OF OUR THOUGHTS-ACTIONS AND WORDS. REMEMBER THAT THE NEXT TIME YOU CONFRONT OTHERS. PLEASE END TO EVERYONE...