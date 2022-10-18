Parallels For Our Time, How Do We Prevent The Same Mistakes?
In Episode 124 we look at the history of the reformation, and the events that took place in 1843 and 1844 to see if there are parallels for our time. What must we learn from these past events to prevent us from making the same mistakes that the majority of people made then?
