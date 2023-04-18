Create New Account
They're Targeting Your Kids
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

You Don’t Have Communism Without The Kids

* Libs have a disgusting fascination with sexualizing children.

* It’s not just that the left doesn’t care about hurting your kids; they’re openly advocating to hurt them — and worse.

* These [demonic] people hate your kids.

* The left is constantly pushing to normalize sexual activity with kids.

* Communists use sexual identity politics to (a) divide children from their parents and God as well as (b) attach them to the state.

* This stuff is going to get worse as we continue to use kids as political pawns in this destructive game of trying to rot America from the inside out.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 18 April 2023

https://rumble.com/v2iymtg-theyre-targeting-your-kids-ep.-1993-04182023.html

