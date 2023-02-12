Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Katherine Watt: "Legal Walls of the COVID-19 Kill Box" – The Legalized Global Depopulation Plan
140 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published a day ago |

(Feb 9, 2023) Slide presentation for Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics International (D4CE) with host Charles Kovess. Katherine Watt is an accomplished writer, researcher, and paralegal. She explains how we currently find ourselves in what the military describes as a 'kill box'. The COVID “vaccine” program was actually a facade for a centralized military operation led by the U.S. DOD, the Central Banks, and the WHO. Getting to where we are now took decades of planning, law making, and forming international partnerships to to be able to execute their “clean and legal” illegal global genocide. At the end of her presentation she explains that there are many effective actions we can take to fight back! The presentation was followed with a 90 minute Q&A (link below).


D4CE Q&A: https://rumble.com/v28u59s-q-and-a-after-katherine-watt-presentation.html

 Katherine Watt's downloadable presentation slides for "Legal Walls of the COVID-19 Kill Box": https://bailiwicknewsarchives.files.wordpress.com/2023/02/kill-box-presentation-long-form-1.pdf


Katherine Watt on Substack "Bailiwick News" :  https://bailiwicknews.substack.com


Doctors for COVID Ethics: https://doctors4covidethics.org/


Video source from D4CE's Charles Kovess:  https://rumble.com/v28tygs-katherine-watt-presentation.html

Keywords
current eventstreasonmilitarygenocidelawglobalismwholegaldepopulationinformed consentdoddemocidemass murderoperationcentral bankseuacovidd4cekatherine wattkill box

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket