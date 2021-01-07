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THE SPARS PANDEMIC 2025 TO 2028 SIMULATED AT THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY IN 2017 (MIRRORED)
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637 views • January 07, 2021
THE SPARS PANDEMIC 2025 TO 2028 SIMULATED AT THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY IN 2017 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TruthVideos1984 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yV3ywlu2bYvo/
The Spars pandemic was simulated at The Johns Hopkins University in October of 2017. We all know what happens to simulations. They become real. This is our future.
Diana Lenska's video is being supressed. Let's make this thing go viral.
Download the Spars Pandemic scenario book (PDF):
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NWU4ZD
Download the Spars Pandemic video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NzVhNm
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel TruthVideos1984 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yV3ywlu2bYvo/
The Spars pandemic was simulated at The Johns Hopkins University in October of 2017. We all know what happens to simulations. They become real. This is our future.
Diana Lenska's video is being supressed. Let's make this thing go viral.
Download the Spars Pandemic scenario book (PDF):
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NWU4ZD
Download the Spars Pandemic video:
https://dlsharefile.com/file/NzVhNm
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
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