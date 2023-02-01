The Truth about “Virus” Tracking with Dr. Andrew Kaufman

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





Feb 1, 2023





[Jan 26th, 2023]





Dr. Kaufman returns to his alma mater Duke University in this analysis. However, this time rather than being a student he is a critic. Often times, people will refer to the VLP Tracking method as a sign of proof that “viruses” do exist and cause disease. But is this “method” even scientific? Not if you look into the research, which is what Dr. Andy is going to guide you through, as he debunks this supposed “evidence.”





The video from Duke University: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mv0WYvmJlUk





Read The Full Paper: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41592-022-01672-3





