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Maricopa County admits they DELETED and moved the election data to hide it from auditors AFTER they got a subpoena
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140 views • December 09, 2021
Maricopa County admits they DELETED and moved the election data to hide it from auditors AFTER they got a subpoena
This is a total cover up, and they admit it!
@LizHarrington76
https://t.me/LizHarrington76/1582
This is a total cover up, and they admit it!
@LizHarrington76
https://t.me/LizHarrington76/1582
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