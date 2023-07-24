Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALERT! Largest Silver Mine in the World Declares "FORCE MAJEURE!" GOT PHYSICAL SILVER?! (Bix Weir)
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
82 Subscribers
95 views
Published 20 hours ago

The largest Silver mine in the world, Mexico's Penasquito Mine, has been shut down for 2 months forcing it's owner, Newmont Mining, to DEFAULT on Silver Deliveries and declare a "Force Majeure!" A huge story by itself but the FACT that Newmont Mining chose to default on the forward delivery contracts instead of supplementing silver from other operations gives us a glimpse into just how scarce physical silver is!! BUY! BUY! BUY!

Keywords
silvercontrolled demolitionbix weirgreat resetroadtorootaglobal collapseforce majeurepenasquito minenewmont mining

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket