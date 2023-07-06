[Apr 6, 2016] TFR - 68 - Revolutionary Radio with David and Donna Carrico: Freemasonry and Satanic Ritual Abuse

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In this show, I talked with David and Donna Carrico about their ministry dealing with Freemasonry, Satanic Ritual Abuse, Disassociative Identity Disorder and more.Here is the link for the Exposing the Darkness conference May 7,8: https://www.facebook.com/events/1025468960844715/
website: www.fojcradio.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy