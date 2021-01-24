KNUT WITTKOWSKI & TANIA THE HERBALIST DISCUSS COVID, LOCKDOWNS & EPIDEMIOLOGY

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Knut has a Masters in Biostatistics, Ph.D. in computer science, a Doctor of Science in Medical Biometry (incl. genetics and epidemiology) and is the former head of research design and biostatistics at the Rockefeller foundation. He discusses how there is no fundamental difference between the flu and covid and how the virus could be eliminated in weeks and herd immunity developed quickly if most people were allowed to lead normal lives.
Also SEE:
Perspectives on the Pandemic - Professor Knut Wittkowski - Video taken Down by YouTube!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PPpWK64U4EFp/
Del Bigtree & Professor Knut Wittkowski Interview
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6xDS8apOE44p/
Dr. Knut Wittkowski | There is No Fundamental Difference Between the Flu and COVID-19
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CAKYHxuvYXvS/
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Dr. Wittkowski's website
http://www.asdera.com
Tania the Herbalist website
www.taniatheherbalist.com
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/taniatheherbalist/
YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQGH3-gLH5weFx0GXNasv3A
Telegram:
https://t.me/taniatheherbalist
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1XomAFJEbMbZ/