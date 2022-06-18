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viewer submitted Ruger Firearms ranked
CloverTac
CloverTac
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299 views • June 18, 2022

Let's have a little fun and rank some Ruger firearms that were submitted by viewers through YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. (These are affiliate links.) Hearing Protection By AXIL hhttps://bit.ly/3tFIwfW Medical Gear by MyMedic https://bit.ly/34U5ebL Tools by Wheeler https://amzn.to/3pW6YJw Clothing by Beretta https://amzn.to/3qG30p6 Clothing by Tru-Spec https://amzn.to/3ow4orP Microphone by Saramonic https://amzn.to/3FinWa2 Steel Targets by High Caliber Targets https://amzn.to/3kHtpPA Shotgun Targets by Do All Outdoors https://amzn.to/31OyFKC Right To Bear Insurance https://alnk.to/bP7YhHQ Eye Protection By Hunters HD Gold https://huntershdgold.com/ Paper Targets by Outdoor Products Plus https://outdoorproductsplus.com/ Cleaning Products by Aegis Gun Care https://aegisguncare.com/ Amazon Influencer Store (affiliate link) https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro CloverTac Homepage http://www.clovertac.com Shirts, Swag & More https://clovertac.com/shop/ use code HALFOFF on orders of $50 or more Become A YouTube Channel Member https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCStJdWfvuhKP5URgXgtzx7Q/join CloverTac On Patreon The Best Perks On Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/clovertac Extra Content & Cool Perks Thank you for being a loyal friend to the CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe ---------- CREDITS ---------- CloverTac Productions Original Content Credit: Christopher Dover [email protected] Music Graciously Provided By Violet Heart http://www.violetheartmusic.com Additional Music Credit https://www.bensound.com/royalty-free-music Podcast Voiceover Credit a1000voices on Fiverr t.ly/i_kL ---------- AFFILIATE DISCLOSURE ---------- In accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the FTC, this message is two inform you that CloverTac Productions is an affiliate marketer for many different companies. ---------- SAFETY NOTICE ----------: All activity shown in our videos are done within an approved facility and under the supervision of a professional. Further, we observe all local, state and federal regulations.

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