Elon Musk reveals his goals & makes a bold prediction for Twitter's future

Elon Musk "I think there is a tremendous amount of potential. It'll be very difficult to achieve but I think possible. I think ultimately it could be most valuable companies in the world"

He goes on to blasts Activist Groups Pressuring Advertisers To Leave Twitter - "I think this is an attack on the First Amendment"

He Makes A Bold Prediction About Twitter's Future.

Elon Musk Threatens “Thermonuclear Name & Shame” For Advertisers Leaving Twitter Due To Pressure From Liberal Groups





