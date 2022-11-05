Elon Musk reveals his goals & makes a bold prediction for Twitter's future

Elon Musk "I think there is a tremendous amount of potential. It'll be very difficult to achieve but I think possible. I think ultimately it could be most valuable companies in the world"
He goes on to blasts Activist Groups Pressuring Advertisers To Leave Twitter - "I think this is an attack on the First Amendment"
He Makes A Bold Prediction About Twitter's Future.
See article:
Elon Musk Threatens “Thermonuclear Name & Shame” For Advertisers Leaving Twitter Due To Pressure From Liberal Groups
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/elon-musk-threatens-thermonuclear-name-shame-advertisers-leaving-twitter-due-pressure-liberal-groups/
