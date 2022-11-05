Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk reveals his goals & makes a bold prediction for Twitter's future
102 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 days ago |
Shop now

Elon Musk "I think there is a tremendous amount of potential. It'll be very difficult to achieve but I think possible. I think ultimately it could be most valuable companies in the world"

He goes on to blasts Activist Groups Pressuring Advertisers To Leave Twitter - "I think this is an attack on the First Amendment"

He Makes A Bold Prediction About Twitter's Future.

See article:

Elon Musk Threatens “Thermonuclear Name & Shame” For Advertisers Leaving Twitter Due To Pressure From Liberal Groups

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/elon-musk-threatens-thermonuclear-name-shame-advertisers-leaving-twitter-due-pressure-liberal-groups/




Keywords
interviewfutureelon musktwitter goals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket