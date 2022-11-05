Elon Musk reveals his goals & makes a bold prediction for Twitter's future

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Elon Musk "I think there is a tremendous amount of potential. It'll be very difficult to achieve but I think possible. I think ultimately it could be most valuable companies in the world"
He goes on to blasts Activist Groups Pressuring Advertisers To Leave Twitter - "I think this is an attack on the First Amendment"
He Makes A Bold Prediction About Twitter's Future.
See article:
Elon Musk Threatens “Thermonuclear Name & Shame” For Advertisers Leaving Twitter Due To Pressure From Liberal Groups
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/elon-musk-threatens-thermonuclear-name-shame-advertisers-leaving-twitter-due-pressure-liberal-groups/