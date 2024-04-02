Powerful Word from the Lord: Prepare for the Pass Over, Triggering Fault Lines & a Pressure Release

Amanda received a powerful warning from the Lord on Holy Saturday. The Word dives into Passover or a Pass Over which is coming up at the end of April as well as warnings to the UN, the cartel, South Africa, and the nation. The Lord warns of a shaking in the nation, fault lines being triggered as well as a release of pressure over the nation and that we must prepare. Tune in April 1 at 5pm ET.

Music Copyright References:

-21981893-Corporate And Inspirational Cinematic Background Music (1.00 Minutes Version) by StockAudios/Pond 5

-151471022-Uplifting Inspirational Corporate by Patrick_Schlebes/Pond5

-154756307-Magic Fireflies Loop Version2(Modern And Relaxing Background) by Lesya_NZ

-123859534-Successful Product Presentation 60S - P5 by wolfgangwoehrle

Music License: https://www.pond5.com/legal/license/20230221

Purchase ID/Date: 7365245 / 9-29-2023

