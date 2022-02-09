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Ancient Mysteries and WW3
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193 views • February 09, 2022
We look at the mysteries of JOB and the recent threats from Russia as well as ways to get closer to Jesus!
How is the Lord giving us new weapons today?
The Lord has updated weaponry and tech for us during this stage of the ENDTIMES!
We invoke the Keys of the Kingdom!
ALSO: Check out the Basham Taiwan adventures Part 1 (long cut)
https://rumble.com/vjnqnr-basham-taiwan-chronicles-1-unedited.html
We now have VOICE MESSAGING on faithbucks.com so if you have any dreams or experiences you'd like to share, feel free to pass them over! Prayer requests and questions are welcome! Just scroll down to the bottom of that fun hand-written page by yours truly!
How is the Lord giving us new weapons today?
The Lord has updated weaponry and tech for us during this stage of the ENDTIMES!
We invoke the Keys of the Kingdom!
ALSO: Check out the Basham Taiwan adventures Part 1 (long cut)
https://rumble.com/vjnqnr-basham-taiwan-chronicles-1-unedited.html
We now have VOICE MESSAGING on faithbucks.com so if you have any dreams or experiences you'd like to share, feel free to pass them over! Prayer requests and questions are welcome! Just scroll down to the bottom of that fun hand-written page by yours truly!
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