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The 'Fall' Vaccine Fallout Begins: ERs Are Swamped With Severely Ill Patients and None Have COVID
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742 views • November 08, 2021
And it begins, the fallout of the vaccines has started to happen. Many adults including professional athletes and teen athletes are dropping dead or are having heart related ailments and are ending up in emergency care. Tyler Durden of ZeroHedge asks the question: why are so many people in hospital with serious illnesses, but none are COVID related? He flags an administrator in a Michigan hospital who is also confused when she is quoted as saying (she is talking about emergency rooms in Lansing, Michigan):
"But now, they’re too full. Even in parts of the country where covid isn’t overwhelming the health system, patients are showing up to the ER sicker than before the pandemic, their diseases more advanced and in need of more complicated care.
Months of treatment delays have exacerbated chronic conditions and worsened symptoms. Doctors and nurses say the severity of illness ranges widely and includes abdominal pain, respiratory problems, blood clots, heart conditions and suicide attempts, among other conditions."
Now that people have been fully vaccinated the 'Fall' fallout is happening. The vaccine indeed is causing more and more injuries by the day. Good luck.
Related Links:
https://khn.org/news/article/hospital-emergency-rooms-swamped-seriously-ill-non-covid-patients/
https://www.pennlive.com/crime/2021/11/pa-high-school-senior-dies-of-sudden-cardiac-incident-after-helping-at-soccer-game.html
https://www.infowars.com/posts/barcelona-soccer-star-who-pushed-covid-vax-on-kids-collapses-on-field-diagnosed-with-heart-disorder/
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"But now, they’re too full. Even in parts of the country where covid isn’t overwhelming the health system, patients are showing up to the ER sicker than before the pandemic, their diseases more advanced and in need of more complicated care.
Months of treatment delays have exacerbated chronic conditions and worsened symptoms. Doctors and nurses say the severity of illness ranges widely and includes abdominal pain, respiratory problems, blood clots, heart conditions and suicide attempts, among other conditions."
Now that people have been fully vaccinated the 'Fall' fallout is happening. The vaccine indeed is causing more and more injuries by the day. Good luck.
Related Links:
https://khn.org/news/article/hospital-emergency-rooms-swamped-seriously-ill-non-covid-patients/
https://www.pennlive.com/crime/2021/11/pa-high-school-senior-dies-of-sudden-cardiac-incident-after-helping-at-soccer-game.html
https://www.infowars.com/posts/barcelona-soccer-star-who-pushed-covid-vax-on-kids-collapses-on-field-diagnosed-with-heart-disorder/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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