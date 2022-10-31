Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses Why Music Exists and Shapes Karma

VA #137 Creator Discusses Why Music Exists and Shapes Karma
Description:
How does a great song come to be? Does the songwriter reap karmic rewards? Can obsession with music be divinely inspired? Will music heal and transform us? Can departed composers still benefit from their musical contributions? Why are there so many starving would-be musicians? Is music opposed by dark forces? Does music listening improve our karma? Are great musical collaborations divinely inspired? Do fallen angels lose interest in music? What was the origin of Adolph Hitler’s interest in art and music? Creator explains how prayer and divine healing bring music to our lives. Join us!
