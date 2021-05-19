Situation Update, May 19th, 2021 - FARMAGEDDON: Microchip supply line collapse hits TRACTORS and farm equipment

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Much like modern cars and trucks, today’s tractors, combines and other agricultural equipment use microchips and software to control everything from fuel efficiency to emissions. Because of the global microchip shortage, these agricultural equipment manufacturers are having to sideline their own production, much like Ford is doing with trucks.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-19-farmageddon-microchip-supply-line-collapse-hits-farm-equipment.html
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