17 fascinating findings from recent research on Piracetam, the enigmatic smart drug

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In the last year alone there were about 30 papers published about Piracetam which is especially impressive because it's not a patented drug, like Modafinil. There's not the perverse financial incentive of a pharmaceutical company sponsoring the science and trying to get researchers to skew their data.
This podcast will summarize some recent science that's been done on it along with some personal insights and knowledge coming out of the Biohacker community online.
Read 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/473-piracetam-2018
View 👁️ Infographic
https://drive.google.com/file/d/17PKKiTTYcHVbDHwkV5HzpikkGnQztqve/view?usp=sharing
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In EU & UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Piracetam-EU-UK