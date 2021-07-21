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Sebelius COVID and Zombies 001
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66 views • July 21, 2021
Sebelius COVID and Zombies 001
Kathleen Sibelius says unvaccinated Americans should not be allowed to work or have access to children.and be limited in where they are allowed to go. Who didn't see this coming when the governments masks, lockdowns, lies and misinformation began?
Kathleen Sibelius says unvaccinated Americans should not be allowed to work or have access to children.and be limited in where they are allowed to go. Who didn't see this coming when the governments masks, lockdowns, lies and misinformation began?
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