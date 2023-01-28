Steven Bowles Shares Advanced Family Office Strategies

My guest in this episode is Steven Bowles. Steven founded Catalyst Advisory to take the experience he gained by working in a family office advisory firm and apply the best practices learned there to other families under an independent umbrella. Catalyst works with the best insurance professionals, wealth management firms, and trusted advisors to solve problems for their clients.

After spending the first decade of his career working with community and regional banks, helping them navigate statement compliance and distribution, and transitioning them to digital platforms, Steven followed his passion to help families and companies thrive by becoming an expert in all areas of life insurance and advanced planning.

Steven’s expertise, experience and independent streak make Catalyst the ideal solution for families seeking to make the most of their financial legacy.

