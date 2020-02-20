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Trump shares clip of Tucker Carlson urging a pardon of Roger Stone
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38 views • February 20, 2020
by Daniel Payne · Feb 20th, 2020
President Trump on Thursday morning shared a clip of Fox News host Tucker Carlson urging a pardon of political operative Roger Stone, a possible indication that the president may be planning to do just that following several recent commutations of federal prison sentences.
Source: https://disrn.com/news/trump-shares-clip-of-tucker-carlson-urging-a-pardon-of-roger-stone/
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President Trump on Thursday morning shared a clip of Fox News host Tucker Carlson urging a pardon of political operative Roger Stone, a possible indication that the president may be planning to do just that following several recent commutations of federal prison sentences.
Source: https://disrn.com/news/trump-shares-clip-of-tucker-carlson-urging-a-pardon-of-roger-stone/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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