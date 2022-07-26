Mossberg MC2c 9mm Pistol AmbGun Shorts

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Point Shoot to Kneel DrillMantis Laser Training Academy
Load Magazine
Insert Mag
Slingshot
DeSantis OWB Holster
Check Zero
Adjust Shield Sights RMSc
Draw and Point Shoot Left Handed
Eject Magazine
Insert Magazine and Kneel
In Battery Check
Point Shoot Transition to Sighted
G-Wrap Retention
AmbGun.com
DeSantis OWB Holster
Mossberg MC2c
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mossberg
Mantis Laser Training Academy
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite
Shield Sights RMSc
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/red-dot-sights
G-Wrap Retention Technique
https://youtu.be/CiB7yWsqrok
Achilles - Strings by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100463
Artist: http://incompetech.com/