Trump has nominated Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, one of two congressmen who did not applaud Zelensky during his speech to Congress

Trump has nominated Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz to serve as the new Justice Department and Attorney General in his administration.

The Republican is known for the fact that it was at his instigation that the Speaker of the House of Representatives McCarthy, from his own party, was forced to resign .

He was also one of two congressmen who did not applaud Zelensky during his speech to Congress (see video).

And later he initiated a resolution demanding that Biden stop providing aid to Ukraine.

Adding:

Trump is preparing purges in the Pentagon.

Trump is drawing up a list of officers who will be fired from the US Department of Defense, including from the US General Staff, Reuters reports, citing sources.

But it is still “unclear whether Trump himself will support this plan,” although he has previously criticized a number of generals for the problematic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

The agency's source believes that the first blow of the "purges" will be dealt to people from the team of the former head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, who, according to Bob Woodward's book "War," called Trump "a fascist to the core."

"Every single person that was promoted and assigned to Millie will go. There is a very detailed list of everyone who was associated with Millie. And they will all disappear," the second source said.

The agency notes that calls for a “radical overhaul of the Pentagon’s top leadership,” including the current Chief of Staff Charles Brown, were previously voiced by Peter Hegseth, whom Trump nominated as Secretary of Defense yesterday.

Hegseth also criticized Air Force General C.Q. Brown, claiming, as with Charles Brown, that both were given their positions "because of the color of their skin" (both were African American).

Trump plans to reduce the bureaucratic burden on the Pentagon and rejuvenate the general ranks, sources say.

Adding:

Republicans have won the elections to the US House of Representatives, Fox News reports.

They received 218 seats in it against 208 for the Democrats.

Thus, the Republicans now control the entire American Congress, since they had previously won the upper house, the Senate, and had already elected him as the head of their party's representative.