Not In Our Backyard!

Libs To Migrants: Go Away
* Plane of illegals heading to Delaware.
* [Bidan] jokes about migrant crisis.
* Media rush to Delaware, but ignore border.
* The only way you can get them to cover the border is to bring it to the northeast.
* Dems don’t care when migrants die in Texas.
* Venezuela: they’re not sending their best.
* Even Joe knows walls work.
* Castro emptied Cuba’s prisons into Florida.
* Our southern border is being overrun.
* Illegals are on a death march to the border.
* Trafficker of the year: Joe is basically in business with the cartels.
* DC mayor declared state of emergency over migrants.
* NYC mayor wants to send them out to sea.
* Dem sheriff with checkered past goes after DeSantis; ignores crimes in his jurisdiction (Bexar County TX).
* Libs kick migrants out of Martha’s Vineyard.
* Dems go after their top political rivals.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 20 September 2022
