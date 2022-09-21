Create New Account
Not In Our Backyard!
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

Libs To Migrants: Go Away

* Plane of illegals heading to Delaware.

* [Bidan] jokes about migrant crisis.

* Media rush to Delaware, but ignore border.

* The only way you can get them to cover the border is to bring it to the northeast.

* Dems don’t care when migrants die in Texas.

* Venezuela: they’re not sending their best.

* Even Joe knows walls work.

* Castro emptied Cuba’s prisons into Florida.

* Our southern border is being overrun.

* Illegals are on a death march to the border.

* Trafficker of the year: Joe is basically in business with the cartels.

* DC mayor declared state of emergency over migrants.

* NYC mayor wants to send them out to sea.

* Dem sheriff with checkered past goes after DeSantis; ignores crimes in his jurisdiction (Bexar County TX).

* Libs kick migrants out of Martha’s Vineyard.

* Dems go after their top political rivals.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 20 September 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6312624565112

Keywords
human traffickingimmigrationjesse wattersdonald trumpborder crisisjoe bidensouthern borderdeportationron desantissanctuary citykidnappingbroken borderillegal aliendrug cartelopen bordersmugglingborder invasiongreat replacementnimbymuriel bowserborder crossingeric adamsborder surgejavier salazar

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
