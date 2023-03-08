Robert Malone: America and the West has to end its dependence on CCP and decouple completely from the CCP, or this amazing daily progression force of control, subversion and corruption will continue

https://gettr.com/post/p2attmmda5c
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Robert Malone (@rwmalonemd) : America and the West has to end its dependence on CCP and decouple completely from the CCP, or this amazing daily progression force of control, subversion and corruption will continue.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 罗伯特·马龙 (@rwmalonemd) ：美国和西方必须终结对中共的依赖，并与中共完全脱钩，否则会继续被中共这股惊人且日益强大的控制、颠覆和腐蚀之力所束缚。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.