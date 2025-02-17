© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Paul wrote to the Thessalonians, "...if any would not work, neither should he eat," was he writing about physical food, or was it spiritual food? When he wrote to Timothy, "...if any provide not for his own, and specially for those of his own house, he hath denied the faith, and is worse than an infidel," was he talking about providing a roof over their heads, or was there a more deeper meaning?