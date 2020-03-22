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YouTube Conspiracy Restrictions and Freedom of Speech Censorship
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16 views • March 22, 2020
"YouTube Conspiracy Restrictions and Freedom of Speech Censorship" reveals how YouTube no longer recommends videos featuring topics like flat earth theory, whether 9/11 was an inside job, or phony miracle cures, to its viewers. This video takes a closer look at the phenomenon of information warfare - from China's spy chips, to how individuals holding alternative viewpoints that challenge the status quo are on a collision course with an increasingly antichrist system. Please share this video with as many people as possible while it's still available. Article from YouTube Blog, Jan 25, 2019: https://youtube.googleblog.com/2019/0...
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Rare Footage of 9 11 WTC Attack by U.S. Military Cache Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
*** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC] *** Credits Hard Lessons by JayMan (www.ourmusicbox.com) Fire Flies by Niz.co (niz.co/wp/) Rare Footage of 9 11 WTC Attack by U.S. Military Cache Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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