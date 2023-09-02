Create New Account
KelTec RDB Updated and Refined for 2023
Published 15 hours ago

I retain a very high regard for the KelTec RDB. It features almost perfectly mirrored controls and has a very paintball gun like feel…ideal for the Ambidextral Gunfighter.


Links


RDB Zero - Pencil Barrel vs Medium Barrel. With and Without Flash Hider by Bullet Weight

https://youtu.be/Z-ELLANeqGo


AmbGun RDB page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/keltec-rdb

