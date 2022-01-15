⁣⁣⁣⁣Information Warfare 4 [Keep it Simple With Memes!]The best MEMES on Minds“The most terrifying force of death comes from the hands of ‘Men who wanted to be left Alone’.They try, so very hard to mind their own business and provide for themselves and those they love.They resist every impulse to fight back, knowing the forced and permanent change of life that will come from it.They know the moment they fight back, the lives as they have lived them, are over.The moment the ‘Men who wanted to be left Alone’ are forced to fight back, it is a small form of suicide. They are literally killing off who they used to be.Which is why, when forced to take up violence, these ‘Men who wanted to be left Alone’, fight with unholy vengeance against those who murdered their former lives.They fight with raw hate, and a drive that cannot be fathomed by those who are merely play-acting at politics and terror.TRUE TERROR will arrive at the Left’s door, and they will cry, scream, and beg for mercy, but it will fall upon deaf ears”Source Unknown....Your masks wont silence us.Your shut downs wont stop us.Your riots don't scare us.Faith defeats fakery.Infiltration is not immigration.Idealism is not realism.Religion is not God.Do not believe, discern. Do not trust, verify.Do not conform, Rebel. Do not Submit, Refuse.Do not line up, Step out! DO not obey, Resist!Do not kneel, stand.We stand Together!...