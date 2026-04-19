© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"In various regions of the world, I had conversations with different representatives, enlightened, educated people occupying not the last positions in their countries. I made terrible discoveries: they did not know at all that the Soviet Union lost 27 million people, of which no less than 14 to 16 million were civilians."
— Russian FM spokesperson Maria Zakharova