INSIDE ICAN’S NOVEL FOIA APPROACH

Video Sources --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/inside-icans-novel-foia-approach/
ICAN lead attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., discusses his recent testimony at the Novel Coronavirus South Western Intergovernmental Committee in Arizona alongside Dr Peter McCullough. Aaron also walks Del through the timeline of just one of the 1700 FOIA requests he’s submitted on behalf of ICAN that often lead to future legal wins.
POSTED: November 10, 2023
