Landing of US Marine Corps on the Iran-linked tanker Celestial Sea under the flag of Aruba in the Gulf of Oman

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The landing of the special unit Force Recon from the 31st Expeditionary Unit of the US Marine Corps on the Iran-linked tanker Celestial Sea under the flag of Aruba in the Gulf of Oman. (YESTERDAY)
The landing was carried out without parachutes from the helicopter SH-60 Seahawk under the cover of the helicopter UH-1Y Venom, which took off from the deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) states that the detained vessel was suspected of attempting to violate the American blockade of Iranian ports, but was released after a search with an order to change its course.
Over the entire period of the blockade, according to CENTCOM, 91 commercial vessels were redirected.