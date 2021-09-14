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The Vaccinated are bluetooth enabled and radioactive. This is easily verified by the vaccinated themselves.
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749 views • September 14, 2021
If you have been vaccinated you are now radioactive. You can check this by means of a geiger counter which can be purchased for approximately seventy euros off Amazon. The vaccinated are also bluetooth enabled and you can determine this by switching the bluetooth facility in your smart phone on so that it will detect a bluetooth device in the area. If you place it on the injection site of somebody who has received the covid-19 injection your smart phone will detect a unique code coming from that site and this unique code can be used to identify the vaccinated individual wherever they go in the world. They can never hide from so-called authority figures unless we disassemble the microwave infrastructure throughout the world.
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