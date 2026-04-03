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THE FIGHT FOR REGENERATIVE MEDICINE: ED CLAY'S STORY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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Nashville-born entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former MMA fighter Ed Clay joins Del to discuss his journey into regenerative medicine and the growing interest in stem cell therapies. Clay explains how his search for answers while helping his mother, who was suffering from an autoimmune condition and severe complications from conventional treatments, led him to explore emerging therapies outside the traditional medical system.


That search ultimately led Clay to help establish a regenerative medicine center in Mexico, where patients seek stem cell and immune-based treatments not widely available in the United States. He discusses the potential of regenerative medicine while also addressing the regulatory barriers and skepticism surrounding these therapies.


As interest in stem cell therapy and regenerative medicine continues to grow worldwide, Clay and Del explore the broader implications for medical innovation, patient choice, and the future of treatment options beyond conventional pharmaceuticals.


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