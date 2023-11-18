Create New Account
FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle: A Look Inside A Corrupt FBI
Jesse Kelly, The First TV: A Look Inside A Corrupt FBI: FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle explains just how rotted out the agency really is.


Contrary to what AG Garland says, the FBI doesn't treat their whistleblowers well, in fact, according to O'Boyle, "they will crush you."


The problem at the agency isn't that everyone is evil and nefarious, it's that most the agents are just doing what they're told and following orders.

