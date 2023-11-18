FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle: A Look Inside A Corrupt FBI

Jesse Kelly, The First TV: A Look Inside A Corrupt FBI: FBI Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle explains just how rotted out the agency really is.
Contrary to what AG Garland says, the FBI doesn't treat their whistleblowers well, in fact, according to O'Boyle, "they will crush you."
The problem at the agency isn't that everyone is evil and nefarious, it's that most the agents are just doing what they're told and following orders.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.