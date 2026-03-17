The Bill Gates Case: The Narrative on Trial. Amsterdam Court Of Appeal

If you want to truly understand what is unfolding in the case against Bill Gates, Albert Bourla (CEO of Pfizer) and Mark Rutte (former Dutch PM) along with 15 other defendants - watch this!





In that courtroom, lawyer Peter Stassen didn't just speak; he delivered a calculated, scorched-earth dismantling of the defendants. What he put on the record is absolute fire. You have to watch it for yourself.





This case is real. It is happening. Please take the time to watch the full update, and share it. While the mainstream media remains predictably silent, we are the ones breaking the blackout. We are the ones ensuring the world knows exactly what was hidden.





History isn't just being written; it's being corrected. Never give up on the truth. This is our moment. Watch. Share. Be the witness history requires.