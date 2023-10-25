How the West is Laundering Lies Through "Experts" to Target Gaza

- An "expert" from a US government and arms industry-funded think tank (ASPI) has been used to lend credibility to Israel's denial of striking the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza;

- the "open source" analysis attempted to estimate the number of people who could have fit into the area where there is visible fire damage;

- in reality, blasts from rockets, missiles, and artillery shells cause fragmentation and shrapnel traveling far beyond the blast and capable of causing lethal injuries;

- a hand grenade has a comparable death radius to that laid out in this analysis;

- a hand grenades casualty radius is even larger;

- a rocket or missile would have surely killed far more people in a much wider radius than claimed by this analysis;

- the density of civilians surrounding the hospital is also questioned in the analysis, however footage is easily obtainable from Gaza of similar densities specifically at hospitals;

How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/

TheNewAtlas Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235

Cryptocurrency Donations:

Ethereum (ETH): 0xee6ed93c3adc474450011e9af22939a0b9b312c7

BitCoin (BTC): 1AfGnbmHxA6cy9YKUSxysXvpJPyecpBKrr

Monero (XMR): 845TCXx3pchSBXuDL7FHG679gbWD2wkHS6MJxuq7jFVsVFj7T6xsry747uhhGZUdkaRXbbrMfo5c8RnGfzGZ13KxQUdHVLR

Mirrored - The New Atlas