𝗕𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗺 (𝗚𝗢 𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗡!) CurseIsrael.com

Take out that fake Talmudic trash

Reduce those zionists to ash

Tell all though skikes & yenta whores

Jooz just ain't welcome here no more!





Bammety Bam (Go Iran!)





Just usher in their day of doom

We'll cheer while Tel Aviv goes boom

We'll clap to see high eef uh fried

Remembering how Gaza cried!





Bammety Bam (Go Iran!)





You pul-ver-ize those kosher rats

With their sideburns & funny hats!

And when you finish doin' that

They'll scatter with their joo ling brats!





Bammety Bam (Go Iran!)





Don't you give me no dirty looks

They're thieves and murderers & crooks

They're full of sodomy and pride

They got to pay for genocide!





Bammety Bam (Go Iran!)





Bammety Bam, Bammety Bam

Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bammety Bam

Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bammety Bam

Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bammety Bam!