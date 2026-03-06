𝗕𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗺 (𝗚𝗢 𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗡!) CurseIsrael.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Take out that fake Talmudic trash
Reduce those zionists to ash
Tell all though skikes & yenta whores
Jooz just ain't welcome here no more!
Bammety Bam (Go Iran!)
Just usher in their day of doom
We'll cheer while Tel Aviv goes boom
We'll clap to see high eef uh fried
Remembering how Gaza cried!
Bammety Bam (Go Iran!)
You pul-ver-ize those kosher rats
With their sideburns & funny hats!
And when you finish doin' that
They'll scatter with their joo ling brats!
Bammety Bam (Go Iran!)
Don't you give me no dirty looks
They're thieves and murderers & crooks
They're full of sodomy and pride
They got to pay for genocide!
Bammety Bam (Go Iran!)
Bammety Bam, Bammety Bam
Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bammety Bam
Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bammety Bam
Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bammety Bam!