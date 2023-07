WE'RE COMING AFTER YOUR CHILDREN!

THERE'S NOTHING NEW UNDER THE SUN THE BIBLE DECLARES. THE DESTRUCTION OF THE CHILDREN HAS HAPPENED MANY TIMES BEFORE AND THIS BROUGHT ON THE COLLAPSE OF PAST CIVILIZATIONS. THIS WILL HAPPEN TO AMERICA IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE AS HERE DEMONIC TRANS HOMO AGENDA IS ENACTED. A PERSON IS A FOOL IF HE OR SHE IS GETTING AWAY WITH THIS INSANITY. REMEMBER! KARMA OR WHAT ONE SOWS SO SHALL HE OR SHE REAP. WE'RE NOW IN THE TRIBULATION AND THE UTTER DESTRUCTION OF HUMANITY IS HERE. THESE MENTALLY ILL PEOPLE ARE FALLING RIGHT INTO SATANS TRAP AND WILL BE SENT TO THE PIT WHEN THEY DRAW THEIR LAST BREATHS. THE PARENTS OF THESE CHILDREN WILL ALSO BE SENT INTO THE PITS OF FIERY HELL WHEN THEY DIE. I WON'T SHED A TEAR FOR THESE PEOPLE WHEN THEIR DESTRUCTION ARRIVES. THEY HAVE HAD EVERY OPPORTUNITY TO WAKEUP AND REFUSED...PREP, PRAY & STAY THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...