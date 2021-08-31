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Balboa Island - One of the jewels of Newport Beach. I ran or walked around it almost every day when I lived there. More of Sasha on the video.
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30 views • August 31, 2021
Can you imagine being this smart and articulate ? I mean really. Sasha is over the top. He mentions a resort deal he is working on in Mexico. I need to follow up on this . I am a real estate junkie ( 40 year licensed California Real Estate Broker - commercial properties ) since the mid seventies.
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